Advertisement

Owls picked to finish second in C-USA East Division in 2021

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Atlantic has been picked to finish second in the Conference USA East Division standings in 2021.

A panel of media members who cover C-USA schools on Monday selected Marshall and UAB to win their divisions and meet in a rematch of last season's championship game.

FAU received six first-place votes to Marshall's 17 in the East Division predicted order of finish, while UAB garnered 15 first-place votes as the favorite to finish atop the West Division.

UAB defeated Marshall 22-13 to claim the C-USA title last season.

The Owls return 21 starters from a team that overcame a slew of cancellations and postponements amid the coronavirus pandemic to finish 5-4 and 4-2 in C-USA play.

Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback Nick Tronti is sacked by defensive back Steven Gilmore (3)...
Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback Nick Tronti is sacked by defensive back Steven Gilmore (3) and linebacker Tavante Beckett (4) during a game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va.

Head coach Willie Taggart returns for his second season at FAU, which played in its third bowl game in four years. But both sides of the ball will be adjusting to new coordinators after the departures of Clint Trickett (co-offensive coordinator), who became wide receivers coach at Marshall, and Jim Leavitt (defensive coordinator), who left for the same position at Southern Methodist.

Filling their shoes are offensive coordinator Michael Johnson, whose son is competing for the starting quarterback job, and defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, who spent the last two seasons as an analyst at Alabama.

The Owls open their season Sept. 4 at Florida.

2021 C-USA PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH

EAST DIVISION

  1. Marshall (17)
  2. FAU (6)
  3. Western Kentucky (1)
  4. Charlotte
  5. Middle Tennessee
  6. FIU
  7. Old Dominion

WEST DIVISION

  1. UAB (15)
  2. UTSA (9)
  3. Louisiana Tech
  4. Southern Miss
  5. Rice
  6. North Texas
  7. UTEP

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Source: The Florida Lottery
Boynton Beach woman wins a million dollars from Florida Lottery scratch-off
Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
Martin County Sheriff's Office makes record number narcotics arrests
17-year-old girl from West Palm Beach missing since June
2 shot in vehicle outside downtown West Palm Beach hotel

Latest News

Audit: $15K used for ineligible purchases meant for food
Man seriously injured in alligator attack in Stuart
Jupiter hospital pushes for more skin-to-skin contact between moms and newborns
Anti-Asian tirade caught on camera outside Delray restaurant