Vigil & March held for Cuba in West Palm Beach

Cuban Americans prayed for an end to the authoritarian regime in Cuba during a vigil Sunday held at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach.

"Our brothers and sisters in Cuba are out on the streets fighting and risking their lives and here we have freedom to do it," said Anna Bacas, a Cuban American. "We have to do it to back them up."

Bacas left the island nation more than 40 years ago.

"The way that this communist regime took over by actually misleading the people, the people were wanting change and the communist regime took over by misleading them, and they have been enslaved ever since," said Bacas.

The group marched along Flagler Drive. Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Christopher McVoy was among them.

A candlelight vigil for #Cuba took place at Jose Marti park in West Palm Beach. Now the group is marching down the street. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/kardlBQXLM — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) July 18, 2021

"There is a need for real democracy," said McVoy. "People respect some of the things that are democratic that the Cuban revolution brought. But they feel things have gotten a little bit out of hand. It's time for a big change."

But while support from South Florida politicians is a good start, organizers argue the clock is ticking for President Joe Biden to take action.

"These are people who are suffering," said Rick Gonzalez, who attended the vigil for Cuba. "They have no guns. they have no weapons. They are just themselves and their bodies."

Gonzalez said the U.S. should provide internet service to Cuba, after the Cuban government shut it down.

"After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, we had it up and running," said Gonzalez. "With satellites and balloons, service in the island of Puerto Rico. We could be doing that because the people in Cuba, right now, there's only a little bit of VPN, right. Everything else has been shut down."

Scripps Only Content 2021