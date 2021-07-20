24-year-old man shot and killed in Riviera Beach
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A man was shot and killed Monday night in Riviera Beach.
At approximately 8 p.m. police responded to the 1600 block of Avenue S in regards to multiple shots being detected by the city's ShotSpotter system.
Officers located the victim, Malyk Goncalves, 24, located inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Goncalves later died as a result of his injuries.
Detectives are currently pursuing active leads for a suspect in this investigation.
If anyone has information related to this homicide, please contact Riviera Beach Police or call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
