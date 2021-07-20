Advertisement

Mullen, Gators adapting to life with new QB, playmakers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Florida coach Dan Mullen puts a positive spin on losing his three best offensive playmakers.

The Gators are replacing Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask at quarterback and two first-round NFL draft picks -- wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Pitts.

It could mean a big difference in style for an offense that led the nation in passing en route to a Southeastern Eastern Division title.

Mullen says making such adjustments is part of the fun of coaching.

The dual-threat Emory Jones is the front-runner to replace Trask.

