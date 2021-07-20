Organizations donate backpacks to Palm Beach County students

Thousands of children in South Florida are going back to school prepared with new backpacks all thanks to area organizations.

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County has partnered with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County to distribute more than 6,000 backpacks to kids heading back to school.

"The need is especially now greater than ever after last year's distance learning, and even the back half of 2019-20, so then with 100% of the students going back to school, the need is more than any other year before," said Teresa Dabrowski, chief engagement officer at the Education Foundation.

This is made possible through the Red Apples Supplies program. This program helps provide school supplies to teachers in Palm Beach County. The program had distributed more than $1 million in school supplies since it started.

What Change Makers!! Special thanks to these energetic campers who made a great impact and unpacked 1,248 book bags &... Posted by Education Foundation of Palm Beach County on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Red Apples Supplies has many ways for people to volunteer and donate.

To learn how to be more involved with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, visit their webpage.

