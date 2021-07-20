Advertisement

Pilot unhurt after scary landing at Fort Lauderdale airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale after the aircraft experienced a landing gear failure.

The plane departed for Bimini but encountered a problem, prompting the pilot to turn around and land at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, according to fire rescue officials.

Video provided by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue showed the plane land at about 3 p.m. with its nose skidding on the ground before coming to a stop on the runway.

Officials praised the pilot for doing an "excellent job controlling the aircraft."

The pilot was the only person aboard and not hurt.

