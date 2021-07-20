School food service holds job fair in Palm Beach County

The School Food Service held a job fair event Tuesday at Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee.

They are looking for around 100 new part-time food service assistants for schools in Palm Beach County.

The positions offer a set schedule with about 20-25 hours per week. Workdays are five hours long and usually end at 2 p.m.

Applicants who are unable to attend the job fair may also apply online or email sfshr@palmbeachschools.org for information.

To apply, visit palmbeachschools.org/jobs.



