Advertisement

Truck crash dumps cow manure on I-95 in Melbourne

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's a smelly situation in central Florida after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a dump truck left cow manure over a portion of Interstate 95.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes near mile marker 198. Traffic was diverted until the manure was cleaned up.

A crash involving a tractor trailer and a dump truck left cow manure over a portion of...
A crash involving a tractor trailer and a dump truck left cow manure over a portion of Interstate 95.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

No additional details were released.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Man bitten by gator after falling off bicycle at park
Audit: $15K used for ineligible purchases meant for food
Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
Anti-Asian tirade caught on camera outside Delray restaurant
Martin County School District hopes to fill 100+ positions with job fair

Latest News

Pilot unhurt after scary landing at Fort Lauderdale airport
Brady, Bucs visit Biden at White House
Mullen, Gators adapting to life with new QB, playmakers
5 former, current Hurricanes competing in Tokyo Olympics