31 Florida Gators competing in Tokyo Olympics

More than two dozen Gators will compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

A total of 31 current or former Florida athletes will participate -- the third-most among the school's all-time summer Olympic participants. There were 35 Gators at the Beijing games in 2008 and the London games in 2012.

Gators will be represented in eight different sports -- baseball, basketball, golf, gymnastics, soccer, softball, swimming, and track and field -- representing 15 different countries, including the U.S.

Will Claye competes during the qualifying round for men's long jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Will Claye (track and field) and Caeleb Dressel (swimming) will be vying to take home another gold medal.

Caeleb Dressel celebrates after winning the men's 50-meter freestyle final during the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

In addition, two current Florida head coaches will be coaching in Tokyo. Michael Holloway is the U.S. men's track and field head coach, while Anthony Nesty is the U.S. men's swimming assistant coach.

Gregg Troy, the former head coach of Florida's men's and women's swimming and diving teams, is also serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. men's swimming team.

U.S. Olympic team head coach Gregg Troy speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, June 24, 2012, in Omaha, Neb. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Click here to see the complete Olympic roster of current and former Gators.

