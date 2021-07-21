Bobby Bowden on terminal medical condition: 'I am at peace'

Bobby Bowden, the longtime former Florida State football coach who led the Seminoles to a pair of national championships in the 1990s, has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

Bowden, 91, made the announcement Wednesday in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in the statement. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden did not disclose his condition.

Second-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell issued a statement on Twitter shortly after the announcement, saying that he was praying for Bowden and his family.

"Incredible man who is loved by so many and the Nole Family is with him," Norvell wrote.

Bowden coached the Seminoles from 1976-2009, winning a dozen Atlantic Coast Conference championships and two national titles during his 34 seasons at FSU. His 357 victories are second in NCAA Division I history.

In April, Bowden appeared with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who presented the College Football Hall of Fame coach with the inaugural Florida Medal of Freedom, a civilian award that recognizes individuals who have greatly contributed to the state.

Bowden overcame a bout with coronavirus last year, spending a week in a Tallahassee hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

