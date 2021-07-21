Advertisement

Deion Sanders: 'Treat me like Nick' Saban

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day after a reporter twice called him by his first name.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and second-year head coach compared it to calling Alabama coach Nick Saban "Nick."

"You don't call Nick Saban, 'Nick.' Don't call me Deion," Sanders said Tuesday, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

"If you call Nick, 'Nick,' you'll get cussed out on the spot, so don't do that to me," Sanders later said. "Treat me like Nick."

Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

