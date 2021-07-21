Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to make environmental announcement in St. Petersburg

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 11:30 a.m.

Joining DeSantis will be FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton and Florida Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

No other details have been released.

