LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to make environmental announcement in St. Petersburg

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 11:30 a.m.

Joining DeSantis will be FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton and Florida Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

No other details have been released.

Scripps Only Content 2021