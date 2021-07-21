Advertisement

Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant

Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much more contagious strain of COVID-19.(KCBD)
By Blair Sabol and Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A doctor in Texas says he regrets his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

KCBD reports Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much more contagious strain of the virus.

“I’ve never had fever more than a day and a half in my life. I’ve called in sick maybe once in 20 years,” he said.

But after eight days of fever, Loos woke up unable to breathe and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

That was in late May. He’s still feeling the effects now, a couple of months later, unable to enjoy activities as before or to smell and taste.

“It took me about three weeks to get back to where I could walk up one flight of stairs,” Loos said. “Even today, if you race me in a 100-yard dash, you’d have to pick me up and take me back to the ER.”

Loos says his choice to not get a COVID-19 vaccination was fueled by a combination of apathy and optimism for how well he would manage the virus if infected.

He also said he wanted to save the dose made available to healthcare workers or a more vulnerable person.

“I’ll always say it’s a personal choice, but the right choice is to get vaccinated,” Loos advised.

“This really is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Brian Schroeder, chief medical officer of Covenant Health Medical Center. “We’re not seeing anyone who has been vaccinated requiring critical care.”

