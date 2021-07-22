Florida's attorney general announced Wednesday evening she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Florida's attorney general announced Wednesday evening she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said she received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year but did not say if it was the one-shot Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Moody said she is experiencing mild symptoms, and her family is in good health.
The attorney general said she is self quarantining amid her illness.
Moody, a native of Plant City, has been Florida's attorney general since January 2019.
Scripps Only Content 2021