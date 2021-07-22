Florida's attorney general announced Wednesday evening she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said she received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year but did not say if it was the one-shot Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health. As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 21, 2021

Moody said she is experiencing mild symptoms, and her family is in good health.

The attorney general said she is self quarantining amid her illness.

Moody, a native of Plant City, has been Florida's attorney general since January 2019.

