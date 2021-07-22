Advertisement

Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling their packaged muffins products, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.

The generic brand muffins of Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are also among those included in the recall.

The company is instructing consumers to immediately dispose of the products.

Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

A full list of the muffins affected by the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Adam Walsh 40 years after 6-year-old's disappearance
Florida sheriff’s office letter targets residents for ‘increased accountability’
DeSantis threatens legislative action to prevent school mask mandates
Vaccinated or not, Palm Beach imposes new mask mandate
Man shot, killed at home in Lantana

Latest News

COVID patient has leg amputated
Mississippi man says going unvaccinated could cost you a limb
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
Arizona couple warns others about flash flooding after almost getting swept away.
Arizona couple escapes flash flooding while off-roading
South Florida doctor urges vaccinations as COVID-19 cases climb