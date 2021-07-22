Advertisement

Semi-truck crash closing lanes on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Several southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in west Boynton Beach on Thursday morning because of a semi-truck crash.

The wreck is at mile marker 84, which is between Boynton Beach Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A tractor trailer can be seen partially crashed into a canal that runs underneath a bridge on the Turnpike.

Authorities haven't said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

It appears that two other cars were also involved in the accident.

Drivers going southbound are advised to use the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit, which is mile marker 86, as a detour.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

High rent causing Stuart business to shut down
Boca Raton city leaders to discuss building recertification for older condos
Will Florida legalize weed in 2022?
Nation's top doctor 'deeply concerned' about Florida's cases
Bobby Bowden on terminal medical condition: 'I am at peace'

Latest News

Brightline beginning major bridge rehabilitation project in Jupiter
Gov. DeSantis to speak at Indian River State College
Chase Rice's secret show in West Palm Beach
Surfside victims, families to get $150M in initial compensation, judge says