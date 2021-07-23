Advertisement

Bulldogs, not Gators, earn biggest bite in preseason picks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT
The Gators may have beaten Georgia and won the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division last year, but it's the Bulldogs who are getting all the attention.

Florida was picked to finish second behind Georgia in the division Friday in a preseason poll of media at SEC media days.

The Gators received 784 points, including seven first-place votes, but the Bulldogs were the division favorite with a total of 923 points and 124 first-place votes.

Defending national champion Alabama was the runaway darling to win not just the Western Division, but also the SEC crown.

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (124)923
Florida (7)784
Kentucky (2)624
Missouri555
Tennessee362
South Carolina (1)355
Vanderbilt149

First-place votes in parenthesis

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (130)932
Texas A&M (1)760
LSU (1)633
Mississippi (1)529
Auburn440
Arkansas (1)241
Mississippi State217

First-place votes in parenthesis

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama84
Georgia45
Mississippi1
Texas A&M1
Florida1
Kentucky1
South Carolina1

The Crimson Tide fetched 932 total votes and 130 first-place votes to win the West. They also received 84 votes to hoist the SEC trophy in Atlanta this year, compared to Georgia's 45.

Kentucky, which was picked to finish third in the East, and South Carolina, which was predicted to finish second-to-last, were the only other divisional teams to receive first-place votes. The Wildcats received two first-place votes, while the Gamecocks had one.

Alabama beat Florida in a 52-46 shootout to win the SEC Championship game last season. The Gators won the division thanks to a 44-28 victory over the Bulldogs in Jacksonville to snap a three-game losing streak to Georgia.

Scripps Only Content 2021

