Nonprofit CEO rallies to salute 'frontliners and healthcare heroes'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT
Last spring, the state reported it's COVID-19 case and over a year later with the new variant some workers haven't slowed down.

In response, a South Florida nonprofit organization plans to honor Palm Beach County’s top frontliners and healthcare heroes on August 29.

The public is encouraged to help salute those who serve us.

Board certified nurse practitioner Avis Spradley Brown, DNP, said she can't fathom what a return to normal would even like.

“Dr. Fauci actually warned us of this second wave and we're in this second wave right now,” Spradley Brown said. “We haven't had that break this year.”

And her work schedule still hasn't slowed down.

”I’m now working six to seven days a week,” she said.

A reality that's caught the attention of one South Florida publisher and nonprofit CEO.

”It's just like you go to a game — you have cheerleaders that are cheering on their favorite team and right now in the midst of what we're dealing with our favorite team is the healthcare heroes and the frontliners,” said Shenetria Moore, SHE Holdings LLC CEO and Project 12 publisher.

Only on this afternoon she's not planning for her annual calendar release event but an award ceremony and drive-thru parade to honor Palm Beach County's frontliners and healthcare heroes next month.

“They’ve gone above and beyond and deserve the recognition,” she said.

Over the last few weeks Moore’s selection committee sought nominees from the public — not only doctors and nurses, but workers who kept store shelves stocked, county officials who enforced the mask mandate, law enforcement and teachers to name a few.

And on August 29, 25 winners will be announced at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach. The awards ceremony includes a parade from 4pm to 6pm. All that's left now is the people for the parade and award ceremony “saluting those who served us.”

”Our response to it I think is way more important than people dealing with the pandemic itself,” said Spradley Brown. “We need people for the parade. We need you to decorate your cars, come out, honk, show your appreciation — show some love.”

”In order for us to beat this pandemic it has to be an all hands on deck effort,” Moore added.

Parade participation does require registration. To learn more call 561-632-6051 or visit, here: http://sheholdingsllc.com/

