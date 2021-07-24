Body of pregnant woman found in canal identified

A body discovered in a Gifford canal has been identified as a pregnant woman.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that Maria Guadalupe Romo, 33, was found in the canal Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the area of 28th Avenue near 41st Street after someone reported a "creepy amount" of buzzards in the neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they found a body in the water of the nearby canal.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Romo was 2 1/2 months pregnant.

Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide.

