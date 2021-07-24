Advertisement

Body of pregnant woman found in canal identified

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A body discovered in a Gifford canal has been identified as a pregnant woman.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that Maria Guadalupe Romo, 33, was found in the canal Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the area of 28th Avenue near 41st Street after someone reported a "creepy amount" of buzzards in the neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they found a body in the water of the nearby canal.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Romo was 2 1/2 months pregnant.

Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New beachside cafe opens in Stuart
Deputies: Man intentionally struck gunman with vehicle, killing him
Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Lake Park
1 dead, 1 hurt after double shooting near West Palm Beach

Latest News

Mother describes Perry Cohen, 6 years after disappearance at sea
South Fla. Cuban American sends care packages to Cuba
Delray Beach police officer arrested, accused of setting SUV on fire
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League vaccinates dogs for canine influenza
Diaper drop off event held in Palm Beach County