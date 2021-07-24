Advertisement

Deputies: Man intentionally struck gunman with vehicle, killing him

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car crash that killed a man in Palm Beach County.

Deputies arrived at the 100 block of Urquhart Street shortly after 11:15 a.m. to find a crashed vehicle and the body of a man.

Their investigation revealed the unidentified deceased man fired several shots in the neighborhood before leaving the area. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Deputies said the suspect, Brandon Cowins, 25, became extremely upset, fearing his family was in danger, and got in his vehicle to follow the gunman.

When Cowins caught up to the man, deputies said he intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle, then lost control of the vehicle and hit a residence in the 4200 block of Sanders Drive in West Palm Beach.

Brandon Cowins was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Cowins was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail, where he was being held without bond.

