Diaper drop off event held in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
According to Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, 1 in 3 families in America struggle for access to clean diapers.

A diaper drop off event was held Saturday in Palm Beach County.

The drive was hosted at Bridges, a nonprofit organization that connects families with resources through navigation and education and is funded by the Children's Council of Palm Beach County.

"We are a whole community. We are a family, we have to help our brothers and sisters. We are in this thing together," said Rhonda Rogers, CEO of Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group. "The pandemic has taught us more than one thing is that we need each other. We need to rely on each other and ask for help. It's ok to ask for help."

Next Saturday, July 31, there will be a drive-up diaper giveaway.

