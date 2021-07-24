Firefighters rescue driver from partially submerged vehicle in Boynton Beach

Firefighters rescued a driver from their crashed vehicle this morning in Boynton Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a vehicle in a canal on South State Road 7 at 7:04 a.m.

The vehicle was partially submerged in a pond.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used their specialized equipment to rescue the occupant.

The driver did not require hospitalization.

