Firefighters rescue driver from partially submerged vehicle in Boynton Beach
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
Firefighters rescued a driver from their crashed vehicle this morning in Boynton Beach.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a vehicle in a canal on South State Road 7 at 7:04 a.m.
The vehicle was partially submerged in a pond.
Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used their specialized equipment to rescue the occupant.
The driver did not require hospitalization.
Scripps Only Content 2021