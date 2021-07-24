Advertisement

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League vaccinates dogs for canine influenza

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
A spike of canine influenza has appeared in Palm Beach County.

It is a very contagious respiratory virus that, if left unchecked, can turn into pneumonia.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach hosted a drive-thru event on Saturday where pet owners could get their dogs vaccinated.

“If your dog goes to the doggy park or if your dog takes a walk around the neighborhood. The best thing to do is vaccinate him or her against canine influenza,” said Ginette Campos, Director of Veterinary Center Services at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

To help stop the spread of canine influenza, wash your hands and change your clothes after you encounter dogs you do not know.

For more information visit https://www.peggyadams.org/

