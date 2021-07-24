Advertisement

Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K tip from strangers

By WSB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) - A beloved piano player at Atlanta’s airport got the tip of a lifetime, thanks to the power of social media.

A corner of Concourse A at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part of the whole place, thanks to Tonee Carter.

Carter has been playing the piano for 60 years, the last seven in the airport.

“This is the most fun job I’ve ever had. People love live music. They’ve had a weary travel day. They’re not expecting this, and it changes everything,” Carter said. “I love this job.”

Travelers love Carter, but he never lets it get to his head.

“It’s classic Dad,” Carter’s son-in-law, Ty Berrian, said. “Exactly how he is. He handles the spotlight with grace and honor like no other.”

It was when Carter met a traveler named Carlos Whittaker, an author and motivational speaker, that the love became prevalent.

Carter had shared his story with Whittaker, a story that would move him.

“The second he told me he’s on dialysis nine hours a night, wakes up every morning and plays the piano for four hours,” Whittaker said. “I said, ‘this brother is about to get a big tip.’”

Whittaker reached out to his followers on social media. Within a few minutes, the tip reached $10,000 and within a few hours it was at $60,000.

“I do what I do because I love it. It’s never been about money for me,” Carter said. “But this is over the top. This is God at work, man.”

When Whittaker finally made the big reveal, Carter seemed at first to not believe him and then he burst into tears.

One hundred and seventy thousand people donated to help Carter.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New beachside cafe opens in Stuart
Deputies: Man intentionally struck gunman with vehicle, killing him
Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Lake Park
1 dead, 1 hurt after double shooting near West Palm Beach
Body of pregnant woman found in canal identified

Latest News

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Pelosi intends to appoint 2nd Republican to Jan. 6 committee
Mother describes Perry Cohen, 6 years after disappearance at sea
South Fla. Cuban American sends care packages to Cuba
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy