900+ cars participate in 'Cars and Coffee' event at Palm Beach Outlets

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Over 900 cars, both vintage and new, took part in the "Cars and Coffee" event on Sunday at Palm Beach Outlets.

The event benefitted Little Smiles, a local nonprofit organization that works with 32 pediatric facilities from Fort Pierce to Miami.

Little Smiles helps children in difficult situations.

The event collected toys for a "Christmas in July" toy distribution.

"Living in Palm Beach, a lot of people forget that there’s a lot of children in need in the community," said Brianna Taggart with Little Smiles. "There’s always kids in need of a smile and something as simple as a toy can really bring that to them."

Their next event called "Bamboozle", a cartoon-themed scavenger hunt, will be held on Clematis Street on Saturday, August 14 from 4-8 p.m.

Find out more at https://littlesmilesfl.org/.

