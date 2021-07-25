Man dies in personal watercraft crash at Lake Worth Inlet

A Jacksonville man died as the result of a personal watercraft accident at the Lake Worth Inlet, also known as the Palm Beach Inlet, on Saturday.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dr. Leon Leroy Haley Jr., 56, was operating a 2021 10-foot Yamaha PWC and was ejected from the vehicle at 10:33 a.m.

He was located in the water wearing a life jacket.

Haley was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach where he was pronounced dead.

Haley was dean and the first Black CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

He is credited with playing a pivotal role in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville, particularly in the Black community.

Scripps Only Content 2021