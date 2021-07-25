Advertisement

Man dies in personal watercraft crash at Lake Worth Inlet

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Jacksonville man died as the result of a personal watercraft accident at the Lake Worth Inlet on Saturday.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dr. Leon Leroy Haley Jr., 56, was operating a 2021 10' Yamaha PWC and was ejected from the vehicle at 10:33 a.m.

He was located in the water wearing a life jacket.

Dr. Haley was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach where he was confirmed deceased.

Dr. Haley was dean and the first Black CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

He is credited with playing a pivotal role in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville, particularly in the Black community.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New beachside cafe opens in Stuart
Deputies: Man intentionally struck gunman with vehicle, killing him
1 dead, 1 hurt after double shooting near West Palm Beach
Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Lake Park
Body of pregnant woman found in canal identified

Latest News

Mother describes Perry Cohen, 6 years after disappearance at sea
South Fla. Cuban American sends care packages to Cuba
Delray Beach police officer arrested, accused of setting SUV on fire
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League vaccinates dogs for canine influenza