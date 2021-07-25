Mother describes Perry Cohen, 6 years after disappearance at sea

The mother of Perry J. Cohen, one of the teenagers lost at sea after leaving the Jupiter Inlet in 2015, is sharing a message of love and legacy on the sixth anniversary of her son’s disappearance.

Pamela Cohen, Perry’s mom, says it is an extremely difficult time, the milestones are particularly challenging. She describes the date of his disappearance as a particularly somber day for their family. They try to be together and to love each other.

Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos were both 14 years old at the time of their disappearance. The United States Coast Guard conducted a massive, 8-day, 55,000 square nautical mile search to find them.

The Perry J. Cohen Foundation has been started to carry on Perry's legacy and support the passions he loved. It aims to advance others in the arts, marine education, boating safety and more.

“Perry was a tremendous light. He gave us so much joy, he gave us so much in the time he was with us,” Pamela said.

Pamela felt an extraordinary and “soulful” connection with her son, she says they could always communicate without words. She always told him he would change the world.

Perry is described as incredibly thoughtful, peaceful, generous and spirited.

Pamela hopes the legacy of her son continues to offer awareness, training and safety to others. She feels if Perry's legacy helps to save one person, or simply push a family to love a child more forcefully and outwardly, it is of value.

Learn more about the Perry J. Cohen Foundation here: https://www.pjcf.org

