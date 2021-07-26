Advertisement

Unvaccinated people rethinking getting shots because of Delta variant

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Concerns over the Delta variant and how it's driving up COVID-19 cases are starting to weigh on the minds of some South Floridians who have not been vaccinated.

Alliyah Sims, 13, came to the state health center in Palm Beach County on Monday to get a vaccine shot for one very simple reason.

"Because I wanted to go back to school," Sims said.

Sims' mom said she agreed to bring her to get the vaccine from the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, even though she admits she's been holding out on getting the vaccine herself, something she's now rethinking.

"Because the virus has been back again, I don't really want to catch it because I see how dangerous it is," said Anthia Johnson.

Florida's COVID-19 vaccination rate is still just under 50%, according to health officials.

Gary Winthorp, 18, is a soccer player who decided now to come in for the shot, right before he heads off to college.

"Knowing I have a less chance of getting COVID, I don't have to go through all the extra steps to ensure my safety," Winthorp said.

Without the shot, Winthorp said his college soccer team would have required weekly testing and maybe quarantines. He said some of his friends are still not vaccinated.

"It's not any bad reasons, it's just that, I don't really to right now or I don't care right now. Eventually I feel they will," Winthorp said.

