Advertisement

Virtual panel to focus on equity and inclusion in Palm Beach County schools

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A virtual panel is being held on Monday on equity and inclusion in the education system.

It's one of several workshops that State Rep. Kelly Skidmore is hosting this summer to further conversations on social justice in Palm Beach County.

"It’s hard, it’s emotional, it’s passion driven," said Dr. Cynthia Mruczek.

Mruczek has spent most of her career in education advocating for equity and inclusion.

"I’ve been an educator for almost 25 years now. We’ve been talking about diversity for a long time, but I think at least from my perspective it seems like there’s a renewed commitment for what that actually means," Mruczek said.

Mruczek is the coordinator of the Leadership in Special and Inclusive Education certificate program at the University of Kansas.

"How we support and engage kids with disabilities in the K through 12 system," Mruczek said.

She’s one of several panelists joining a virtual workshop Monday evening, focusing on improving education for all here in Palm Beach County.

“Not using code words, code words like diversity to talk about racial injustice or to talk about disability rights," Mruczek said.

Rep. Skidmore is hosting the panel, which is open to the public.

“I’m only 4’10". You know, people dismiss you, disregard you, and demean you. None of that, none of what my experiences have been, I don’t think can compare to what I’ve heard a lot of my friends and colleagues that they have been dealing with," Skidmore said.

Skidmore said one of her goals for this panel is to educate people on inequities in the educational system.

"Let’s have a conversation about what it really means and what that stigma is or that taboo is that we can alleviate, and we can all come away with this with a little better understanding," Skidmore said.

The "District Dialogue" virtual panel is being held Monday at 6 p.m. To take part, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Man dies in personal watercraft crash at Lake Worth Inlet
Mother describes Perry Cohen, 6 years after disappearance at sea
New beachside cafe opens in Stuart
Vaccinated or not, Palm Beach imposes new mask mandate
101-year-old World War II nurse surprised with birthday parade

Latest News

Florida sheriff’s office letter targets residents for ‘increased accountability’
West Palm Beach protestors call for an end to communist regime in Cuba
Man shot and killed at home in Lantana
Hospital CEO: COVID-19 hospitalizations are now higher than ever before
Lawsuit alleges ending benefits early broke Florida law