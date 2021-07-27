Boca council to discuss Brightline train station project

City council members in Boca Raton will address the timeline and proposed construction of a new Brightline train station during a meeting Tuesday night.

According to the agenda, the city will discuss an ordinance to construct the station and a parking garage at Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest Fourth Street.

The train station would be one story and about 9,035 square feet. The parking structure would be about 171,050 square feet and 4.5 stories.

The Boca Raton City Council approved a lease deal with Brightline to build the new train station in December 2019.

Mayor Scott Singer said the city was awarded a $1.5 million federal grant to help pay for the $10 million parking garage.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer discusses plans to build a new Brightline station.

"We are looking forward to the station opening in 2022," Singer said.

The ground was broken in May on a new community garden at Meadows Park, located in the 1300 block of Eighth St., that is part of the agreement to build the train station near the city's downtown library.

The city said Brightline made a major contribution to help fund the construction of the garden.

Construction of the garden and a temporary library parking lot is expected to be completed in August.

An artist rendering of the Brightline parking garage scheduled to be built in Boca Raton.

During Tuesday's meeting, council members will analyze updated information from Brightline reflecting the federal grant and designs for the parking garage.

Another discussion on the project is expected to be held in August.

Brightline, which currently has stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, has not operated train service since the end of March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Construction on a new route to Orlando has continued during the pandemic, but Brightline officials said earlier this year that trains to Central Florida might not be ready until 2023.

Below is Brightline's presentation to the city regarding the project:

Below is the location of the proposed Brightline station in Boca Raton:

