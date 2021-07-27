Fried suspends concealed weapons permits of 22 'insurrectionists'

Florida's agriculture commissioner has suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 residents charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Nikki Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, announced the suspension of the licenses Tuesday -- the same day a House committee was hearing testimony from Capitol police officers about the insurrection.

I just suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 people involved in the insurrection against the United States of America instigated by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 27, 2021

As the lone Democrat on the Florida Cabinet, Fried has the authority to suspend the licenses since the Division of Licensing, which administers the state's concealed weapons licenses, falls under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 were sedition, treason and domestic terrorism, and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process," Fried said in a statement.

Fried went on to say that "as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists."

Public disclosure by her agency of those individuals who have a concealed weapons permit is prohibited by law.

