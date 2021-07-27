Man shot and killed at home in Lantana

A man was fatally home at his home in Lantana Monday night.

The shooting occurred near South 11th Street and West Pine Street.

Investigators said the victim's mother and father are also in the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to police, the mother, father, son, and a 4-year-old were all in the house at the time of the shooting.

Police are trying to determine who the gunman may be, but said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021