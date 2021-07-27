Advertisement

Man shot and killed at home in Lantana

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was fatally home at his home in Lantana Monday night.

The shooting occurred near South 11th Street and West Pine Street.

Investigators said the victim's mother and father are also in the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to police, the mother, father, son, and a 4-year-old were all in the house at the time of the shooting.

Police are trying to determine who the gunman may be, but said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Man dies in personal watercraft crash at Lake Worth Inlet
Mother describes Perry Cohen, 6 years after disappearance at sea
New beachside cafe opens in Stuart
Vaccinated or not, Palm Beach imposes new mask mandate
101-year-old World War II nurse surprised with birthday parade

Latest News

Florida sheriff’s office letter targets residents for ‘increased accountability’
West Palm Beach protestors call for an end to communist regime in Cuba
Hospital CEO: COVID-19 hospitalizations are now higher than ever before
Lawsuit alleges ending benefits early broke Florida law