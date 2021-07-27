Metallica and Everclear each announce South Florida shows

Metallica is coming to the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $130 and go on sale Friday, July 30.

American rock band Everclear will be performing at Old School Square in Delray Beach, Florida, on Friday, October 9. Presale tickets will be available Tuesday, July 27, at a.m. through Wednesday, July 28, at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus tax and fee. Tickets purchased on third-party sites may not be honored.

