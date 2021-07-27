Palm Beach Health Network hospitals change visitation policy

Palm Beach Health Network hospitals are changing their policy for visitors due to the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Florida.

A company spokesman said that until further notice, only one visitor is allowed for patients who are admitted to the following hospitals:

St. Mary's Medical Center

Palm Beach Children's Hospital

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Delray Medical Center

West Boca Medical Center

Good Samaritan Medical Center

This impacts patients who are admitted to the emergency room, surgical and direct admissions, OB/maternity patients, and children.

All visitors must wear face masks, practice social distancing, sanitize their hands, and stay in the patient's room at all times.

Visitors won't be allowed in the hospital if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, don't pass the screening process, are asymptomatic but have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 10 days, and don't adhere to masking and social distancing rules.

Concerns are growing among doctors because of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday is expected to recommend that people who are fully vaccinated wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

For more information about the visitation policy at Palm Beach Health Network hospitals, click here.

