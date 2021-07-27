Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have identified the Selma police officer killed in Alabama on Tuesday morning as Marquis Moorer, WSFA reported.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Selma Square Apartments.

Jackson said Moorer and a woman, who Jackson identified as Moorer’s significant other, were ambushed at their apartment. Moorer was killed, and the woman was wounded.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Moorer, who was on duty at the time of the shooting, stopped by his home for a lunch break and shots were fired from outside.

“Every day, officers routinely risk their lives simply by putting on their uniforms and performing their duties to protect their fellow citizens. We must honor them and never take for granted the sacrifices they make on our behalf. I ask you to join me in prayerful gratitude for Officer Moorer as we hold his loved ones in our hearts,” Marshall said in a statement.

No one has been arrested, but Jackson said the suspect or suspects will be charged with capital murder and attempted murder.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Selma Mayor James Perkins asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 855-752-7463.

“If you hear something, if you know something, say something,” Perkins said.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

Perkins said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor says the department is committed to apprehending the suspect or suspects involved.

“I want to assure everyone that we are absolutely committed to utilizing all available resources to apprehend the suspect or suspects involved in this horrendous tragedy,” Taylor said. “We are fully involved in the investigation and are currently taking all the necessary steps to ensure every facet of this case is handled with care and diligence but is conducted in a manner that brings justice to bear both quickly and swiftly.”

Gov. Kay Ivey called Moorer a hero, saying on Twitter, “I extend my prayers for the family of Officer Marquis Moorer. A memo to lower the flag will be distributed to honor this hero as soon as his funeral is announced.

