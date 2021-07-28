1 killed, 2 injured in Belle Glade shooting

One man is dead and two people are injured after a shooting Tuesday in Belle Glade.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of NW 9th Street and located a man who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

A man and a woman were also shot and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating further.

Neither a motive or suspect information is known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

