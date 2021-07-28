2 killed, 1 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

Two men were killed and a woman was injured after a triple shooting Tuesday night in Belle Glade.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Northwest Ninth Street and located a man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A man and a woman were also shot and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The PBSO said Wednesday morning the second man died from his injuries while in surgery.

The female victim is recovering from her injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating further.

Neither a motive or suspect information is known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

