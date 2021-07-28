Advertisement

2 killed, 1 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two men were killed and a woman was injured after a triple shooting Tuesday night in Belle Glade.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Northwest Ninth Street and located a man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A man and a woman were also shot and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The PBSO said Wednesday morning the second man died from his injuries while in surgery.

The female victim is recovering from her injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating further.

Neither a motive or suspect information is known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Remembering Adam Walsh 40 years after 6-year-old's disappearance
Florida sheriff’s office letter targets residents for ‘increased accountability’
DeSantis threatens legislative action to prevent school mask mandates
Vaccinated or not, Palm Beach imposes new mask mandate
Man shot, killed at home in Lantana

Latest News

South Florida doctor urges vaccinations as COVID-19 cases climb
Live: Nikki Fried focuses on COVID-19 surge in Florida
500 St. Lucie County students receive new backpacks
Mask debate causes stir at St. Lucie County schools meeting
DeSantis reduces toll on Florida Panhandle bridge