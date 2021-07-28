Advertisement

500 St. Lucie County students receive new backpacks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hundreds of St. Lucie County students are now prepared with the tools they need for a successful school year.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County received a donation of 500 backpacks filled with school supplies from GL Homes Tuesday morning.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back to school

Volunteers handed out the bookbags to the students attending the Boys & Girls Clubs summer camp at the Mid-Florida Event Center.

"We're all working together to make sure that our kids and our teens know they are being taken care of," said Will Armstead, CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County. "This benefits everyone."

GL Homes is the sponsor of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County Back to School Backpacks initiative.

"We want to make sure that they start their school day with their best foot forward," said Sarah Alsofrom, senior director of community relations for GL Homes.

GL Homes donated $11,500 to purchase 500 backpacks and school supplies for kids to go back to school Aug. 10.

"It really is a sense of pride for a student to walk in on the first day of class with those school supplies and a new backpack," Alsofrom said.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Remembering Adam Walsh 40 years after 6-year-old's disappearance
Florida sheriff’s office letter targets residents for ‘increased accountability’
DeSantis threatens legislative action to prevent school mask mandates
Vaccinated or not, Palm Beach imposes new mask mandate
Man shot, killed at home in Lantana

Latest News

South Florida doctor urges vaccinations as COVID-19 cases climb
Live: Nikki Fried focuses on COVID-19 surge in Florida
Mask debate causes stir at St. Lucie County schools meeting
DeSantis reduces toll on Florida Panhandle bridge