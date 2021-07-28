Advertisement

Former Boynton Beach star QB tests positive for COVID-19

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Baltimore's first practice of training camp.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson's positive test after practice Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards also tested positive.

He would not go into much more detail about either case.

Jackson, who won league MVP honors in 2019, is entering his fourth season with Baltimore.

The former Boynton Beach, Fla., high school star threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He's also rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

