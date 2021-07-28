DeSantis reduces toll on Florida Panhandle bridge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday morning in Milton, just northeast of Pensacola.

DeSantis announced the tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge toll plaza will be lowered from $4.50 to $2.30 for SunPass customers and from $5 to $2.75 for others.

The traffic on the Garcon Point Bridge was higher after Hurricane Sally damaged the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

While the Pensacola Bay Bridge was damaged, the Garcon Point Bridge had tolls waived.

The Pensacola bridge has since been repaired and the tolls are back in place.

