Live: Nikki Fried focuses on COVID-19 surge in Florida

Florida's agriculture commissioner is discussing the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its mask-wearing guidance to protect against the Delta variant.

Nikki Fried is in Tallahassee holding a news conference to discuss the latest numbers.

Fried, who is a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, advised local governments to be informative to the public regarding hospital capacity and vaccine availability.

"Lockdowns should not be considered," Fried said.

She criticizing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for his response to the pandemic and said she will review the latest CDC guidelines and work to share those details along with the latest coronavirus numbers with residents.

The CDC announced Tuesday that everyone should wear a mask indoors, regardless of a person's vaccination status, in areas of substantial or high transmission.

In May, DeSantis signed an executive order suspending all county or municipal emergency orders related to COVID-19. He also recently threatened legislative action to prevent school mask mandates.

The Florida Department of Health stopped releasing daily coronavirus numbers in June and instead only provides weekly data, even though Florida leads the nation in variant cases.

Fried is expected to provide regular COVID-19 updates moving forward.

