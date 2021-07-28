Masks in school debate causes stir at St. Lucie School District meeting

The CDC’s latest recommendation to require masks in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, is causing a stir in St. Lucie County.

On Tuesday, parents and teachers attended the district budget meeting to address the board regarding masks, a non agenda item.

Students in St. Lucie County are scheduled to return to the classroom on August 10.

“We are in a state of increased COVID activity and whatever medications we can take to protect ourselves and each other are important,” said one parent.

“There are more students in the classroom now,”said another parent. “We do not have the online option other than Mosaic.”

Many of those who decided to speak during public comment raised concerns about the new delta variant.

Others pleaded with school board members to not make any changes to the current policy which states masks are optional.

“Don't do this or I and everyone behind me will rip these kids out of your district,” said one parent.

Masks were not part of the agenda Tuesday so no motion to vote on the policy could be made.

School board leaders said there currently is no scheduled meeting to discuss the current mask policy.

“This mask thing is nonsense,” said one parent. “It's very frightening and upsetting that people are in control of people that don't want to wear masks.”

The local health department, which normally makes recommendations to the school board, said it is in the process of reviewing the new guidance.

Scripps Only Content 2021