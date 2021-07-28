Advertisement

Tebow opens Jaguars training camp as '1 of 90'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Tim Tebow is far from the spotlight at Jacksonville Jaguars practice. It's right where coach Urban Meyer wants the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

Meyer calls Tebow "one of 90" trying to make the team.

Tebow opens training camp as Jacksonville's fourth- or fifth-string tight end.

It's not all that surprising given he's closing in on his 34th birthday, started playing the position five months ago and trying to return to the NFL after spending the previous five years in the New York Mets organization.

To make the team, Tebow might need to also be a core special teams player, a wildcat option in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and maybe even an emergency quarterback.

