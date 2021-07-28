Advertisement

These Disney items could soon be yours

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Walt Disney fans will soon be able to take a piece of the theme parks home with them.

A massive online Disney auction is being held by Potter & Potter Auctions.

Nearly 500 items are up for grabs, including old signs and admission tickets from Disneyland.

RELATED: Animatronic Biden joins Disney's Hall of Presidents

Other items include a gate plaque from the Haunted Mansion and an original seat from the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea ride at Disney World.

The auction website lists 36 pages of items.

Click here to view the catalogue or place a bid.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Remembering Adam Walsh 40 years after 6-year-old's disappearance
Florida sheriff’s office letter targets residents for ‘increased accountability’
DeSantis threatens legislative action to prevent school mask mandates
DeSantis reduces toll on Florida Panhandle bridge
Vaccinated or not, Palm Beach imposes new mask mandate

Latest News

South Florida mental health advocate helping men in African American communities
Army Corps commander optimistic about improved water quality
Florida's elected leaders offer dueling messages on masking
South Florida campaign to 'Rise Up for Children' in human trafficking