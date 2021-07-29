Broward County School District votes to continue requiring face masks in school

The School Board of Broward County voted to continue its mandatory mask requirement for students, staff and visitors at all schools and District facilities this school year.

Masks will not be required when outdoors and all social distancing guidelines remain in place.

The move comes as the number of Florida COVID-19 cases has been roughly doubling every nine days.

The CDC just updated their guidance, stating students and staff in K-12 school, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has adamantly opposed mandatory mask rules for schools.

Scripps Only Content 2021