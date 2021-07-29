Advertisement

Broward County School District votes to continue requiring face masks in school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The School Board of Broward County voted to continue its mandatory mask requirement for students, staff and visitors at all schools and District facilities this school year.

Masks will not be required when outdoors and all social distancing guidelines remain in place.

The move comes as the number of Florida COVID-19 cases has been roughly doubling every nine days.

The CDC just updated their guidance, stating students and staff in K-12 school, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has adamantly opposed mandatory mask rules for schools.

