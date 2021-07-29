City of Boynton Beach requires face masks at all city facilities

The city of Boynton Beach has stated that facial coverings will be required to be worn at all city facilities regardless of vaccination status.

The city said in a statement the move is due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida.

The requirement is effective on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8 a.m.

They ask that social distancing guidelines also be followed, both indoors and outdoors.

