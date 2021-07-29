Advertisement

City of Boynton Beach requires face masks at all city facilities

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The city of Boynton Beach has stated that facial coverings will be required to be worn at all city facilities regardless of vaccination status.

The city said in a statement the move is due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida.

The requirement is effective on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8 a.m.

They ask that social distancing guidelines also be followed, both indoors and outdoors.

