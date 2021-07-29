Delray Beach requires masks in all municipal buildings

Delray Beach is going back to masks in city building.

The city announced Thursday that all individuals, regardless of a person's vaccination status, are required to wear facial coverings while inside municipal buildings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This follows similar moves by other Palm Beach County municipalities, including northern neighbor Boynton Beach.

Palm Beach County did away with its mask mandate in May after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order suspending all county and municipal emergency orders related to the pandemic.

County Mayor Dave Kerner said Wednesday that there are no plans to reinstate a countywide mask mandate, although he did call the recent COVID-19 data "very worrisome."

