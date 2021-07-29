Advertisement

Jill Biden getting procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.
Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach, her spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden is joining her at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the removal.

The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The president was asked by a reporter Thursday how his wife’s foot was feeling.

“We’re going to find out in a minute,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuart residents hold Costco protest 2 weeks before potential final approval
DeSantis reduces toll on Florida Panhandle bridge
No mask mandate planned in Palm Beach County, mayor says
Palm Beach issues symbolic resolution over COVID-19 concern
500 St. Lucie County students receive new backpacks

Latest News

Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo
Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Jaguar swipes man at Florida zoo
Treasure Coast pediatrician recommends school mask mandate