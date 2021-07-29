Stuart residents hold Costco protest 2 weeks before potential final approval

Several Stuart residents lined the intersection of Kanner Hwy. and Monterey Rd. Wednesday hoping to sway their neighbors of proposed Costco development.

The planned 49-acre space would also house a gas station, nearly 400 apartment units, and lots for restaurants.

Residents opposed said it will threaten close by local businesses and the environment.

“This will increase the traffic to this location 8-10,000 cars per day,” said Stuart resident Gail Goldy.

The proposed location is next door to Martin County High School.

Residents said it would compromise ten wetlands divided over seven-acres.

“It's not a business that is going to draw people from our little community, it's going to draw people from Vero Beach all the way to Jupiter,” said Linda Kay Richards, Owner, Lychee Tree Nursery.

Richards’ nursery is directly on the other side of the planned site.

“The St. Lucie River is less than 500 feet away from where they want to put the fueling station,” said Richards.

The development received unanimous approval at its first hearing months ago, one that lasted hours into the early morning.

Now all it’s needs is a second approval from city commissioners.

“We're not against Costco, it would be a lovely addition to the county, we just believe that this particular location is not the right location,” said Goldy.

Protestors said a location closer to I-95 or the turnpike would be better.

WFLX/WPTV did reach out to Stuart Mayor Eula Clark.

She denied the request for comment.

Scripps Only Content 2021